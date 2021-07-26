Manipur COHSEM Class 12 result 2021 declared, over 99% pass

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A total of 99.80 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully

COHSEM Manipur Class 12 result 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the result of class 12 exams. A total of 99.80 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, the result link is available at manresults.nic.in.

According to the council, a total of 16,395 students passed the 12th exam in first division, 13,100 students secured second division, 1,557 students got third division. A total of 31,195 students enrolled for the class 12 exam from Arts, Science and Commerce stream.

The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessments submitted by schools. The class 12 exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

COHSEM Class 12 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Class 12 exam result' link

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials-registration number, roll number

Step 4: Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the class 12 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

