Manipur COHSEM Class 12 result 2021 declared, over 99% pass

A total of 99.80 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, the result link is available at manresults.nic.in

India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2021 12:38 IST
COHSEM Manipur Class 12 result 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the result of class 12 exams. A total of 99.80 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, the result link is available at manresults.nic.in. 

According to the council, a total of 16,395 students passed the 12th exam in first division, 13,100 students secured second division, 1,557 students got third division. A total of 31,195 students enrolled for the class 12 exam from Arts, Science and Commerce stream. 

The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessments submitted by schools. The class 12 exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. 

 

COHSEM Class 12 result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the website- manresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on 'Class 12 exam result' link 

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials-registration number, roll number 

Step 4: Class 12 result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the class 12 scorecard, take a printout for further reference. 

