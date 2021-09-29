Delhi schools to reopen for Nursery to Class 8 from November 1 in phased manner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The schools will be reopened from nursery to class 8 from November 1

The schools in Delhi will reopen in a phased manner for nursery to class 8 from November 1. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools following Covid-19 protocol. As per the guidelines, the senior students will rejoin classes first, and the classes will function with 50 per cent capacity.

Schools in the national capital for classes 9 to 12 re-opened on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The national capital reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin on Tuesday. The city added a total of 14,38,780 cumulative COVID cases with 373 active cases. Of the active cases, 105 individuals have opted for home isolation.

- With ANI inputs

