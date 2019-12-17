CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Science Stream exam dates. Direct Link

Representational Image

CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the complete datesheet for Class 12 Board exams on Tuesday. Class 12 Board Exams will begin on February 15, 2020 and end on March 30. CBSE has published full Class 12 Datesheet on cbse.nic.in. If you are a student from the Science Stream, we have the list handy for you. We are also providing you a direct link of CBSE CLASS 12 Full Board Datesheet.

CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Exam Dates 2020