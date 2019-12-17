Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
  4. CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Science Stream exam dates. Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Science Stream exam dates. Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the complete datesheet for Class 12 Board exams on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2019 0:06 IST
Representational Image

CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the complete datesheet for Class 12 Board exams on Tuesday. Class 12 Board Exams will begin on February 15, 2020 and end on March 30. CBSE has published full Class 12 Datesheet on cbse.nic.in. If you are a student from the Science Stream, we have the list handy for you. We are also providing you a direct link of CBSE CLASS 12 Full Board Datesheet.

CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Exam Dates 2020

DATE SUBJECT
February 27

001 English Subjective-N

101 English Elective-C

301 English Core
March 2

042 Physics

625 Applied Physics
March 7 043 Chemistry
March 14 044 Biology
March 17

041 Mathematics

840 Applied Mathematics

 

DIRECT LINK FOR CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD DATESHEET

 
 

