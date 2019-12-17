CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Arts stream exam dates. Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: The complete datesheet for Class 12 Board Exams was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. Class 12 Board Exams will start on February 15, 2020 and will go on till March 30. CBSE has published Class 12 complete Datesheet on cbse.nic.in. If you are a student from the Arts Stream, we have the list handy for you. We are also providing you a direct link of CBSE CLASS 12 Full Board Datesheet.

CBSE Class 12 Arts Stream Exam Dates 2020

Date Subject February 22 037 Psychology February 27 001 English Elective-N 101 English Elective-C 301 English Core March 3 027 History March 6 028 Political Science March 23 029 Geography March 26 064 Home Science March 30 039 Sociology

