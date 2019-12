CBSE Datesheet 2020: Class 10th, Class 12th Board exam dates released. Direct Link to download

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2020: Board Exam Dates

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet. The students can check CBSE Class 10th, CBSE Class 12th Datesheet on cbse.nic.in. We are providing you with a direct link to access CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2020 and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2020.

CBSE Class 10th Board exams 2020 will commence on February 15 for vocational subjects. First exam for core subjects, i.e. for Information Technology Subject for Class 10 students will be held on March 2, 2020. CBSE Class 10 Board Exams will go on till March 28, 2020.

Date Subject February 26 101 English Comm 184 English LNG & LIT February 29 002 Hindi Course A 085 Hindi Course B March 4 086 Science Theory 090 Science W/O Practical March 12 041 Mathematics Standard 241 Mathematics Basic March 18 087 Social Science

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2020: Board Exam Dates

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2020 will commence on February 15 with vocational subjects. The exam for main/core exams will take place from March 2nd beginning with English subject.

CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Exam Dates 2020

DATE SUBJECT February 27 001 English Subjective-N 101 English Elective-C 301 English Core March 2 042 Physics 625 Applied Physics March 7 043 Chemistry March 14 044 Biology March 17 041 Mathematics 840 Applied Mathematics

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Exam Dates 2020

DATE SUBJECT March 5 055 Accountancy March 13 044 Economics March 17 041 Mathematics 840 Applied Mathematics March 21 083 Computer Science 283 Computer Science 802 Information Technology March 24 054 Business Studies 833 Business Administration

CBSE Class 12 Arts Stream Exam Dates 2020

Date Subject February 22 037 Psychology February 27 001 English Elective-N 101 English Elective-C 301 English Core March 3 027 History March 6 028 Political Science March 23 029 Geography March 26 064 Home Science March 30 039 Sociology

CBSE Board Class 10 Datesheet, CBSE Board Class 12 Datesheet: How to check Board exam dates

Step 1: Visit official CBSE website -- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads "CBSE Class XII Examination Datesheet 2020" or "CBSE Class X Examination Datesheet 2020"

Step 3: CBSE Board Datesheet 2020 will be displayed

Step 4: Download/take a printout for future reference