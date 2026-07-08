Uttarakhand govt forms high-level panel to probe irregularities with donations at Badrinath Temple

Dehradun:

Amid alleged irregularities and complaints related to donations and offerings at Badrinath Temple, the Uttarakhand government has constituted a three-member high-level committee on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to investigate the matter.

Committee to submit report within 15 days

According to the order issued by Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, the committee will be headed by the Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop. The other members include National Health Mission Managing Director Sandeep Tiwari and Jagat Singh Chauhan, Director (Finance) in the office of the Director General, Medical and Health Services.

The committee will carry out a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities related to donations and offerings and will submit its inquiry report along with its recommendations to the state government within 15 days.

During the course of the investigation, the committee may seek assistance and expert advice from any official, specialist, or other relevant individual, if required. It will also recommend corrective measures to strengthen the management system for donations and offerings, with the objective of making it more transparent, accountable, and efficient.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple body staffer suspended

Meanwhile, a member of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) was suspended on Tuesday after an internal investigation was launched into alleged irregularities. Speaking to PTI, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that the employee, Pramod Nautiyal, was suspended after a preliminary inquiry indicated prima facie irregularities.

Nautiyal was serving as a private secretary within the temple committee.

A four-member inquiry committee was simultaneously constituted to conduct a fair and detailed investigation into the matter.

After examining the explanation submitted by the employee and the preliminary findings of the inquiry committee, the allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated. The committee, in its report, recommended disciplinary action against the employee, observing that allowing him to continue in his current post could potentially influence or hamper the ongoing inquiry.

In view of these findings, and to ensure a fair, transparent and impartial investigation, BKTC has placed Pramod Nautiyal under suspension with immediate effect.

How did the issue come to light?

The issue gained attention after allegations of irregularities during the counting of offerings at Badrinath Dham surfaced on social media. Subsequently, an organisation named 'Bhairav ​​Sena' lodged a complaint demanding an inquiry and the registration of an FIR.

Following this, BKTC formed a four-member panel last week. The committee initiated the investigation based on CCTV footage, statements from the concerned employees, and other relevant documents.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised regarding the replacement of CCTV cameras. However, the BKTC CEO clarified that the replacement was part of a routine process and that the complete records from the old DVRs have been preserved for use in the investigation.

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