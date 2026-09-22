ABVP sweeps all 12 seats at Kerala's Tripunithura Sanskrit College, ends SFI's 40-year hold

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has claimed a major breakthrough at Government Sanskrit College in Tripunithura, Kerala, saying it has won all 12 seats in the campus election. In a post shared on social media, ABVP described the result as a 'historic breakthrough' and claimed that the victory ended the Students' Federation of India (SFI)'s four-decade-long hold over the campus.

The organisation shared photographs of its supporters and winners following the result and congratulated the candidates and party workers for what it described as their 'unwavering spirit'.

ABVP says SFI's 40-year hold has ended

According to the ABVP's post, the organisation swept all 12 seats at Government Sanskrit College, Tripunithura. ABVP described the result as the beginning of a 'new chapter' for the organisation in Kerala. It also framed the result as the outcome of sustained organisational work by its members and supporters. The organisation said its workers had continued their efforts despite what it described as difficult and adverse circumstances.

'When the circumstances were against them, they chose to stand stronger,' ABVP said in its post, adding that its workers continued moving forward despite difficulties.

Organisation congratulates winners and workers

The ABVP congratulated all the winners and its workers following the reported election result. The post highlighted what the organisation described as years of struggle, perseverance and continued work by its karyakartas in Kerala.

ABVP said the result was about more than the number of seats won and attributed the outcome to the efforts of its workers.

The organisation also shared images from the celebration, showing a group of supporters outside the college wearing garlands and holding ABVP flags.

A significant campus election claim

The result is being highlighted by ABVP as an important development in student politics at Government Sanskrit College, Tripunithura. The organisation specifically linked the result to its claim that SFI had maintained a hold over the campus for around four decades. According to ABVP, winning all 12 seats marks a change in the campus' student political landscape.

However, the claims about the election result and the duration of SFI's previous hold are based on ABVP's social media post shared after the election. The material provided does not include an independent election authority's confirmation of the result or details of the individual candidates who won the 12 seats.

ABVP calls it a new chapter in Kerala

ABVP's post presented the result as a moment of celebration for its Kerala unit, with the organisation saying the victory reflected the perseverance of its workers. The post ended with congratulations to the winners and karyakartas, while hashtags including #ABVPKerala and #ABVP were used to mark the development.

The claimed sweep at Government Sanskrit College, Tripunithura, comes as a notable campus-level development for ABVP, with the organisation portraying the result as a break from the previous pattern of student politics at the institution.

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