BKTC suspends employee as probe begins into Badrinath Temple donation irregularities

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

A member of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has been suspended after an internal investigation was launched into alleged irregularities involving donations at Badrinath Dham. The decision came after a preliminary inquiry reportedly found initial evidence suggesting possible misconduct. The suspended employee, Pramod Nautiyal, was serving as a private secretary in the temple committee.

Speaking to PTI, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee follows a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. He added that if any staff member is found guilty during the ongoing investigation, appropriate departmental action as well as legal proceedings will be initiated.

Probe after viral video

The controversy emerged after claims of irregularities during the counting of devotees' offerings at Badrinath Dham circulated on social media. Following these allegations, an organisation called Bhairav Sena submitted a complaint seeking a detailed investigation and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Four-member committee initiates probe

In response, the BKTC formed a four-member inquiry panel last week. The committee includes Finance Controller Hem Kandpal, Legal Officer SS Bartwal, Chief Administrative Officer Rajan Naithani and Kedarnath's Senior Administrative Officer DS Bhujwan.

According to officials, the panel is examining CCTV footage, statements from employees and other relevant documents to determine whether any irregularities took place during the handling of donations.

Questions have also been raised over the recent replacement of CCTV cameras at the temple premises. However, the BKTC Chief Executive Officer clarified that the cameras were changed as part of routine maintenance. The official also said that recordings from the previous digital video recorders (DVRs) have been safely preserved and will be used as part of the investigation.

The issue has gained political attention as similar allegations regarding the theft of temple offerings have recently surfaced at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The SIT has flagged serious mismanagement in handling the offerings. As many as eight persons have so far been arrested in the case.

Congress attacks Uttarakhand government

Referring to the developments at Badrinath Dham, the Congress criticised the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal called for either a judicial inquiry or an investigation by a joint committee of the State Legislative Assembly to ensure a fair and transparent probe into the matter.

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