Vande Mataram row reaches Supreme Court over six stanzas, Centre asked to respond within 2 weeks

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition challenging the Centre's decision concerning the official rendition of Vande Mataram and the requirement to sing all six stanzas. The court has sought the Centre's response within two weeks and indicated that the question of whether failure to sing the National Song can attract legal or criminal punishment needs to be examined. The hearing saw arguments over the extent to which the government can prescribe the rendition of Vande Mataram and whether provisions imposing any consequences for not singing it require judicial scrutiny.

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the top court not to issue a notice at this stage, arguing that doing so could encourage sensationalism. Justice Joymala Bagchi observed that there was no doubt that Vande Mataram is the National Song. While responding to the issue of whether two or six stanzas should be sung, the Solicitor General said the decision would have to come from the government and questioned who else could make such a determination. However, the court sought the Centre's response to the petition within two weeks. It also indicated that the legal provisions relating to any punishment for not singing Vande Mataram would need to be examined.

Petitioner says public opinion should have been considered

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that public opinion should have been sought before changes concerning the National Song were introduced. Justice Bagchi agreed that the point raised by the petitioner warranted consideration. The petitioner further argued that the recent changes effectively make the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram mandatory and raise questions about the legal consequences for those who do not sing it.

What did Dr S Muralidhar say?

Senior advocate Dr S Muralidhar, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the issue was being imposed on people for the first time in nearly 80 years and that provisions for punishment had also been introduced.

He submitted that there should be wider consensus among people before such a requirement is implemented. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that secularism could not be interpreted in such a narrow manner. The Supreme Court directed that a copy of the petition be provided to the Centre and asked the government to respond within two weeks.

Musician TM Krishna challenges Centre's move

Carnatic musician TM Krishna has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's circular relating to the singing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram. Krishna has also challenged the recent amendment that, according to the petition, seeks to provide Vande Mataram with legal protection similar to that accorded to the National Anthem. The petition raises objections to making the full version compulsory. It claims that four of the stanzas contain explicit references to devotion towards Hindu deities and argues that making their recital mandatory would be inconsistent with India's secular character. These are the petitioner's submissions and will be considered by the court along with the Centre's response.

Also Read:

Karnataka govt restricts 'Vande Mataram' rendition to first two stanzas at official events