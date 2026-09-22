Woman falls into boiling sambar pot at Ganesh Chaturthi event in Vijayawada, dies | VIDEO

Vijayawada:

In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old woman died after accidentally falling into a large vessel filled with boiling sambar while preparing food for an Annadanam event during Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The tragic incident took place in the L Rao Nagar area under Vijayawada's One Town police station limits. The woman, identified as Sujatha, was helping organisers prepare food for the community meal on Sunday morning. According to police and local residents, she accidentally fell into the vessel while sambar was being carried during the preparations.

Sujatha, a resident of the L Rao Nagar area, was assisting with preparations for the Annadanam programme organised as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. During the cooking arrangements, she reportedly lost her balance and fell into a large vessel containing boiling-hot sambar. Organisers immediately pulled her out and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. She had suffered severe burns across her body and her condition remained critical. Despite treatment, Sujatha died on Monday morning, according to the information provided by police and local residents. The incident has left the locality shocked, while her family is mourning the sudden loss.

Vijayawada police begin investigation

The Vijayawada Two Town police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. The incident occurred during preparations for the food donation programme being held as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the fall are awaited as the investigation continues.

What should you do after a serious hot-liquid burn?

A burn caused by boiling food or liquid can cause serious tissue damage and should not be taken lightly. If someone suffers a major burn, the first priority should be to move them away from the source of heat safely and arrange medical assistance. For a thermal burn, cool running water should be applied to the affected area for at least 20 minutes. Ice should not be placed directly on the burn. Similarly, substances such as ghee, oil, toothpaste, turmeric or other home remedies should not be applied because they can worsen the injury or interfere with medical treatment.

If clothing is stuck to the burned skin, it should not be forcibly pulled off. Jewellery and other items that are not stuck to the skin can be carefully removed because swelling may develop.

When is immediate medical help needed?

Emergency medical attention is particularly important when the burn is extensive or affects the face, hands, feet, genitals or major joints. Medical assistance is also required if the person has difficulty breathing, shows signs of shock or has suffered a severe burn. The affected part can be kept elevated if this can be done without causing further injury. Cotton or adhesive material should not be placed directly over the wound. Hot-liquid burns can sometimes appear less severe initially while causing deeper tissue damage. Prompt cooling with clean, cool running water and timely medical evaluation are therefore important, particularly in cases involving extensive burns.

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