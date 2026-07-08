Gurugram Police advises corporates to allow Work From Home amid heavy rain warning

Gurugram:

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory asking corporate offices in the city to allow employees to Work From Home (WFH) wherever possible. The advisory comes as parts of Delhi-NCR continue to receive persistent rainfall, raising concerns over waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption to daily life. Authorities said the move is aimed at reducing the number of vehicles on the road and ensuring public safety during adverse weather conditions.

Why was the advisory issued?

According to Gurugram Police, heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging and severe traffic congestion at several major roads and intersections across the city. To ensure the safety of commuters, minimise unnecessary traffic movement and support the local administration in managing road conditions, the police has advised all corporate offices to implement work from home arrangements for their employees, wherever feasible.

Waterlogging disrupts traffic across Delhi-NCR

Several parts of Delhi-NCR and Haryana remained under dark clouds since the morning, with moderate to heavy rainfall continuing across the region. The continuous downpour has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. As a result, office-goers faced long traffic jams during the morning rush hour, with vehicular movement slowing significantly on several key routes.

Meteorologists have predicted intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, accompanied by strong winds. The weather has also brought down temperatures, providing much-needed relief from the humid conditions experienced over the past few weeks. In view of the forecast, the administration has advised residents to remain cautious and avoid non-essential travel, especially in areas vulnerable to waterlogging.

Gurugram records highest rainfall in Haryana

According to the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh and the IMD Delhi, the southwest monsoon has advanced through Hisar and further towards Churu in Rajasthan and Bathinda in Punjab. The weather system is expected to cover the entire states of Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall.

During the last 24 hours, Gurugram recorded the highest rainfall in Haryana at 80.0 mm, followed by Karnal with 78.5 mm. The rainfall also led to a sharp drop in temperatures. Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degrees Celsius, making it the coolest place in the state, while Sirsa remained the hottest with a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain likely in several Haryana districts

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall on July 8 in several northern and southern districts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Gurugram and Faridabad.

In its advisory for farmers, the weather department has recommended continuing paddy transplantation where conditions permit. It has also advised farmers to ensure there is no waterlogging in cotton fields and to postpone the sowing of pearl millet and cluster bean until weather conditions improve.

What residents should keep in mind

With heavy rain expected to continue through the day, residents have been advised to monitor weather updates, plan travel carefully and avoid driving through waterlogged stretches. Authorities are expected to remain on alert to manage traffic and respond to any weather-related emergencies.

ALSO READ: This hospital stock trades in green as subsidiary greenlights Rs 25 crore Gurugram expansion