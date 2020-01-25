CBSE Board Exam 2020: ALERT! fake news spreading about Class 10, 12 exams. Check inside

Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam 2020: ALERT! CBSE warns against fake news spreading about Class 10, 12 exams

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice alerting the students, parents and teachers against fake news and spreading rumours ahead of board exams on social media and advised students and parents not to pay heed to them.

“It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos/messages on News platforms/ Social Media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, twitter etc. with to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public,” the official notice reads.

“The mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE,” the notice further reads.

The Board also appealed to the public, in general, to cooperate with the Board for the smooth conduct of exams 2020 and not to participate in the spreading of rumours and not to believe in baseless information.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 will begin from February onwards.The Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 30, 2020 while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 20, 2020.

