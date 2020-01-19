CBSE Admit Card 2020 for Class 10, 12 board exam released. Direct link to download

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 and 12 admit card for the board exams on its official website. Students who are appearing for the CBSE 2020 Board Examinations for Class 12 or Class 10 can download their CBSE hall tickets from the official website-- cbse.nic.in.

They should note that they will also be provided the CBSE hall ticket by their school authorities. Regular students who have registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2020 through their schools will get their CBSE Board Exam Hall Ticket 2020 in their respective schools only. CBSE will make CBSE 2020 Board Exams Hall Ticket available to the respective school principals and administration. In order to get their CBSE admit card 2020, they must contact their school administration.

Earlier, CBSE had released the examination schedule for the class 10 and 12 board exams on January 17, 2020. According to the schedule, CBSE board examination will begin on February 15, 2020. CBSE board exams for class 10 main subjects will be conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2020. The CBSE class 12 board examinations will commence on February 22 and will end on March 30, 2020.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website-- cbse.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on ‘Admit Card And School LOC for Board Examination 2020’ link

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out for future reference

