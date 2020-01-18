JEE Main Result 2020: Unable to qualify for JEE exam, 21-year-old boy hangs self to death

JEE Main Result 2020: Unable to qualify for JEE exam, boy commits suicide

JEE Main Result 2020: Failures are often not pillars of success for all. Some can't face failure bravely and end up their life in a brutal way. One such incident happened in Dhanbad when a 21-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself after he failed to pass JEE Main exam 2020. This tragic incident happened on Saturday after National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2020 results.

Ronit Singh, who used to live near the Baghmara Hanuman temple in Dhanbad, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his home on Saturday, a police official said.

According to the police, Ronit was apparently upset after checking his result.

"After failing the exam, the student took this dreadful step. He was in a depression since the JEE Main examination result came. After having dinner last night, all the members of the house went to sleep in their rooms. In the morning, when Ronit's father knocked on the door, no sound came from inside. The father made noise when there was a possibility of untowardness, after which other people of the house gathered", a police official said.

He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared to be brought as dead, the police added.