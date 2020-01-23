CBSE Board Exam 2020: Attention! CBSE eases THESE rules for Class 10 and 12 students. Check details

Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam 2020: Calculators allowed for students under CWSN category

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Students who are preparing for CBSE board exams 2020 need to read this. CBSE board has eased some norms for students preparing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. According to a recent notification, the CBSE board has decided to allow the use of calculators during board examinations for Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

The notification released by the CBSE board reads, “The board has decided to facilitate students under Children with Special Needs (CSWN) category by permitting the use of a simple basic calculator during Class X and Class XII board examination." Students should also note that the CBSE board exams are slated to commence from February 15, 2020.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Important notification

According to the notification by CBSE, CWSN category students will be allowed to carry calculators to exam centers. The notification also states that calculators used by students in the exam must be basic in nature and should not be able to perform any advanced functions. Furthermore, the notification also notes that the facility or option for allowing usage of Basic calculators will be offered only to those students who have registered for the exam under the CWSN category.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Request for calculators

Candidates who wish to carry calculators to exam centers should note that they need to submit a formal request for the same through their respective schools. In view of the upcoming board exams, the formal request for calculators should be placed on or before January 28, 2020. These requests would then be subsequently passed on to the board by the respective school authorities. Candidates must note that requests or applications made for allowing the use of calculators without a certificate that qualifies the students to appear under the CWSN category will be rejected by the board.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Exemptions for CWSN category students

The CBSE board has granted several exemptions to cater to the needs of students under the CWSN category. Some of these exemptions include the use of calculators, use of scribe to write answers, use of computers, provision for additional time