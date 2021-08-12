BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 improvement, compartment exams 2021 admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download admit card at bseh.org.in

BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 improvement, compartment exams 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH, Haryana) has released the admit card for class 10, 12 improvement, compartment exams. The hall ticket will be available to download at the official website- bseh.org.in.

In case of any error in the admit card, the candidates can make changes in the hall ticket till August 13. The hall ticket correction link will remain open on the official website- bseh.org.in. The improvement/ compartment exams will be held on August 18. For more than one subject, the exam will be held between August 19 and September 1.

BSEH 10th, 12th improvement/ compartment admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in Click on BESH admit card link Enter the login details- registration number, roll number Hall ticket will be displayed on screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to carry a coloured admit card on A-4 size paper, and should reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam.

