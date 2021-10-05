BHU UET 2021 exams rescheduled again, check important dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BHU UET Test Paper codes 104, 105 have been rescheduled again.

BHU UET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the BHU UET 2021 examination again. The examination has been postponed to be conducted on October 9 now. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test for undergraduate (UG) courses can check the official notification on the official website of NTA-- nta.ac.in.

The examination on October 9 will be held from 12.30 pm to 3 pm. The link to download admit cards for Test Paper Code 104 and 105 by tomorrow. The admit card will be available to candidates at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The decision to reschedule the exam for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 was taken in view of the difficulties faced by students. These exams have now been rescheduled to be held on October 9. However, the Test Paper Code 135 (B Sc Ag./B.Sc Ag. RGSC) will be conducted as scheduled on October 6 in Shift 1 from 8 am to 10.00 am.

Candidates will have to carry their admit card with a self-declaration certificate downloaded from the official website of the Agency, a ballpoint pen, additional photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, water bottle, and ID proof to the exam hall.

