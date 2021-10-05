Delhi University Admissions 2021: Over 30,000 applications received on Day 1

Follow us on Admission in various colleges under Delhi University is currently underway.

DU Admissions 2021: On the first day of the Delhi University admissions, a total of 30,554 students applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats in various colleges of the varsity. As per details provided by the Delhi University, only 795 students have applied successfully till 7 pm on Monday. Out of over 30,000 (30,554) students applied for various undergraduate (UG) programme, only 795 application process were fully completed and 2,286 applications were approved, the varsity informed. The admission process for the first cut-off will be completed by October 6. The second cut-off will be released on October 9, followed by third cut-off on October 16.

Dhiraj Singh, who applied for Political Science at Deshbandhu College said, "I got 98 this year in Political Science in CBSE 12th. The college kept 96 cut-off for Political Science, and it easily matches with my admission criteria." " I will try other colleges - Hindu, Ramjas, and will wait for the second and third list, if the cut-off gets reduced," Dhiraj said. Regarding the online admission process, he said, "The application process is quite smooth, and I successfully applied in one go. The application process got delayed initially due to his poor server, but I did not face any technical glitches in the varsity website- du.ac.in."

According to DU, around 4,500 students scored 100 per cent marks in class 12 humanities this year. The Hindu and Ramjas colleges which have set 100 per cent cut-off in Political Science, received 70 and 20 applications respectively on the first day of admissions.

Over 4.34 lakh (4,38,696) candidates applied for admission in various colleges under the varsity. There are nearly 70,000 vacant seats, and most of the applications are from Delhi- 1.15 lakh (1,15,928), Uttar Pradesh- 55,617, Haryana- 37,743, Bihar- 16,704, Rajasthan- 11,562. For details on the Delhi University admission process, candidates can visit the website - du.ac.in.

