Delhi University Admission 2021: Application process details, important documents, five steps to apply

DU Admission 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses has started on Monday (October 4). The admissions will be done on the basis of the first cut-off list released on October 1. Aspirants will have to select courses and colleges as per their eligibility at the official website of DU -- du.ac.in.

Over 4.34 lakh (4,38,696) candidates applied for admission in various colleges under the varsity. There are nearly 70,000 vacant seats, and most of the applications are from Delhi- 1.15 lakh (1,15,928), Uttar Pradesh- 55,617, Haryana- 37,743, Bihar- 16,704, Rajasthan- 11,562.

DU Admission 2021: Important documents

Candidates will have to keep the following documents handy to secure admission to DU:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 10 Board examination certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate

Conduct certificate

Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate

OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

Two passport-size self-attested photographs.

DU Admission 2021: Five steps to apply online

Visit the official website- du.ac.in Choose college, course and upload the documents Documents will be verified by college, pay the admission fee once the application is approved If a candidate could not pay the admission fee in a given time, he/ she has to cancel the application and re-apply in a different round Once the application process is completed, download it, take a printout for further reference.

According to DU, "Candidates will be required to appear in person for verification of their original documents, as and when notified by the university/college. All admission procedures are to be completed by the candidate using the unique login ID they create on the University of Delhi Undergraduate admissions portal."

The candidates having grievances should approach the committee of the college. “Candidates having grievances about admission should first approach the Grievance Committee of the College. If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time, only then the Candidate may approach the Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee,” the varsity statement informed.

The second and third cut-off will be released on October 9 and October 16, respectively. The fourth cut-off on October 30 and fifth list on November 8. The special cut-off will be released on October 25.

For details on the Delhi University admission process, please visit the website- du.ac.in.

