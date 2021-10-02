As DU cut off touches 100%, CBSE students with over 90% marks worry over admission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The reaction of students after the first cut of Delhi University came released on October 1.

DU Admission 2021: The first cut off list of the University of Delhi (DU) was released on Friday (October 1). With as many as seven colleges declaring 100 per cent cut off marks, many aspirants, with 90 per cent marks and above in CBSE class 12 are now worried about their admission into desired colleges with the right combination of subjects.

While, some candidates are now waiting for the further cut off lists to be released by DU, others are waiting for other universities to release cut off lists and entrance results. Candidates can check the cut-off list of DU from the official website-- du.ac.in.

DU Admission 2021: Number of applications

As many as 4.34 lakh (4,38,696) candidates applied to seek admission in nearly 70,000 vacant seats of Delhi University colleges this year. With 1,15,928 applications from Delhi, 55,617 from Uttar Pradesh , 37,743 from Haryana, 16,704 from Bihar and 11,562 from Rajasthan.

DU Admission 2021: Colleges with 100% cut off

This year, as many as seven colleges have reached the peak with a 100 per cent cut off. Mentioned below is a list of those seven colleges:

Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and B.Com Honors Hindu College for Political Science Honours and BCom Ramjas College for Political Science Honours SGTB Khalsa College for BCom Hansraj College for Computer Science Honours Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours

DU Admission 2021: Teacher, student reaction on cut off

Talking to IndiaTV, Aashish Dua, a class 12 student from Meerut, said, "I want to pursue B.Com honours... my first choice was Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), but as the SRCC cut off touches 100 per cent, my second option now is Ramjas college." Aashish scored 98 per cent in class 12 from the commerce stream.

Similarly, Anurag, a class 12 student from Noida said, "I scored 81% at the CBSE board exams this year in Humanities stream. I was happy with my marks and was expecting an admission into some decent DU college with BA in English. But after the cut off list was released, forget my admission, many of my friends with more than 90% marks are worried about their admission."

When asked about his admission plans now, Anurag added, "I will now wait for the further cut-offs by DU. I have also appeared for the Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), the entrance exam for admission into BA JMC course as an alternative."

A teacher of Aspam Scottish School, Noida, Sonam Marwah said, "With the increasing expectations of parents and the education system, the entire focus remains on performance in the exams instead of facilitating a child’s growth and development."

"This is a leading cause of increased stress and depression among students. Both child and parents are worried that where their kids will settle one day," she added.

CBSE Result 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for class 12 special, private examinations on Wednesday (September 29). A total of 94,405 candidates appeared in the compartment exams conducted from August 25 to September 16. As many as 9,851 candidates passed the class 12 examinations in the private category, while 902 candidates cleared the 12th examinations in patrachar category.

A total of 12.96 lakh (12,96,318) students cleared the CBSE class 12 for the result that was released on July 30, recording a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 99.67 per cent, while for boys it was 99.13 per cent.

