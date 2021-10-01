BHU UG, PG entrance exam dates 2021 revised, check schedule

Follow us on Check revised exam schedule at bhuet.nta.nic.in

BHU UET, PET 2021: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance test (2021) dates for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22 have been revised. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam schedule as there was a clash with other examinations.

“NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the test papers of BHU entrance test 2021 are clashing with some major examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule some test papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021,” NTA official notification mentioned.

BSc Ag /BSc Ag entrance exam will now be held on October 6, which was earlier scheduled on October 3, BEd – Mathematics /Statistics will now be held on October 6, which was scheduled on September 29. B Ed Special Education will be held on October 6, earlier scheduled on September 29.

The entrance exam will be held on the computer-based (CBT)/ pen and paper mode (OMR based) test (OMR) from September 28-30 and October 1, 3, and 4. The candidates can check and download exam dates at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

BHU UET will be held for 23 papers, while PET will be conducted for 94 papers. The entrance will be held in 200 cities across the country. For details on BHU UG, PG entrance exam, candidates are advised to write at bhu@nta.ac.in or can call at 011-40759000.

READ MORE | BHU UET, PET 2021: Important notice for candidates, check here

Meet the JEE Main toppers | Maharashtra topper Atharva shares preparation strategy, tips to counter stress | Uttar Pradesh JEE Main topper Pal Agarwal wants to be an astronaut | Bihar JEE Main 2021 topper credits sister's role behind success | Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

Latest Education News