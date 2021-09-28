BHU UET, PET 2021: Important notice for candidates, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Candidates appearing for both CBT and CBT or OMR format in the BHU UET, PET examination will get two roll numbers of the same to admit card.

BHU UET, PET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test admit card for candidates appearing for the exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) format on the official website of BHU-- bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for both CBT and CBT or OMR-based examinations will get two roll numbers on the same admit card. The roll number (OMR) needs to be filled in the OMR sheet. The admit cards for candidates appearing for both CBT and CBT or OMR-based exams can be checked at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA in the official notification mentioned, “It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that candidates are not clear regarding the Test Paper Codes mentioned on the Admit Card of BHU Entrance Test – 2021 (UET and PET). There will be a unique Test Paper Code for each Course except for the common Test Papers for certain courses."

If any candidate has applied to appear for more than one course covered under the Common Entrance Test, then their test codes will be provided on the admit card.

The NTA official notification reads, “In view of the above, the candidates of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 (UET and PET) are requested to check their applied course codes with a mapped list of test paper codes for complete clarity and act accordingly."

BHU UET, PET 2021: Exam details

The BHU UET, PET 2021 exams are going to start from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, and 4, 2021, through Computer Based Test (CBT), Hybrid (tablets), or Pen and Paper mode (OMR based).

Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the respective test paper, the address or location of the examination center, and the date and shifts of the test paper.

Check official notification .

