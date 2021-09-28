Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6, 11 result declared: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE NVS released the JNV result for classes 6 and 11. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result online.

NVS JNV Result 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) result 2021 for classes 6 and 11. Candidates can check the NVS result link for classes 6 and 11 on the website. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result online.

The JNV provisional selection list has also been released on the official website--navodaya.gov.in. Selected candidates can submit their documents at their respective JNVs. The JNV results for classes 6 and 11 will also be displayed in the offices of— Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, District Education Officer, District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner, and Navodaya Vidyalaya of the region.

JNVST class 6 entrance exam was conducted on August 11 in English, Hindi, and the regional languages of each state. The entrance exam was conducted to keep all Covid-19 protocols in consideration. Admission for class 11 will be made on the basis of the performance of students in class 10 board examinations (CBSE/ state board/ other recognised board), stated the official notice by NVS.

JNV Class 6 Result 2021: How to check

Go to the official website cbseitms.in or navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘View JNVST Class 6 result 2021’ link Enter the registration number and password Click on the 'Submit' button JNV Class 6 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Take a printout of the same for future use.

The JNVST was conducted at 11,152 centres in 644 districts across the country for around 14 lakh students. As many as 47,320 candidates will be shortlisted for admission to Class 6 in Navodaya Schools.

READ| ICSI CS June Result 2021 date released, check schedule

ALSO READ| Ensure no discrimination against Sikh students, reporting timing should be uniform for all: NCM to NTA

Latest Education News