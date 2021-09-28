ICSI CS June Result 2021 date released, check schedule

Follow us on ICSI CS June exam result will be announced on October 13

ICSI CS June Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the result date for CS June exam. The professional, executive (old and new syllabus), and foundation programme results will be released on October 13, the candidates can check results at icsi.edu. As per the official notice, the professional course result will be declared at 11 am, the executive course at 2 pm, and foundation course at 4 pm.

ICSI CS June Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of ICSI -- icsi.edu Click on CS June Exam Result 2021 Enter your login credentials- registration number, roll number CS June Exam Result will appear on the screen Download CS June exam result, take a printout for further reference.

As per the official statement released by the Institute, no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates. Candidates will have to download the result and marks statement through the official site of ICSI.

The next CS professional, executive programme exam will be held from December 21 to 30.

