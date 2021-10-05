Rajasthan University BA LLB, BSc results 2021 released: Direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : UNIRAJ.AC.IN Rajasthan University has declared the result for BA LLB and B. Sc exams.

The University of Rajasthan has declared results for various undergraduate courses. The result has been declared for BA LLB semesters 8 and 10 and B.Sc part 3. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Rajasthan University on uniraj.ac.in.

The varsity has also released the semester 3 re-evaluation results of several UG and PG courses including MA Political Science, MA/MSc Psychology, and MA/MSc Geography. Candidates must note that the mark sheets will consist of details such as the candidate’s name, course, marks, semester, etc. The varsity will release the hard copy of the mark sheet soon.

Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to check the Rajasthan University result. Students are advised to click on the direct link and follow the steps shared below to check results and download their respective digital mark sheets. Students can also check their results name-wise.

Rajasthan University Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan University on uniraj.ac.in Click on the result link available on the home page Enter the login details and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan University for more details.

