Schools in Assam to reopen from November 1

Schools in Asaam will reopen from November 1 while hostels will reopen from December 1, Assam Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. The authorities have divided sections and days to avoid overcrowd at any institute.

The classes will run in two streams i.e, from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Students will have to come only three days a week to attend classes.

HB Sarma asserted that the if parents of some parents do not want to send their children to the schools or school authorities is willing to open and want to carry online classes, they are free to do that.

"We will not be insisting on mandatory attendance this year, because this is voluntary participation," he added.

Schools in Assam have been closed since more than eight months due to coronavirus pandemic.

