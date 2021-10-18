Allahabad University UGAT admit card 2021 released, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGAT will be held in both online and offline mode

Allahabad University UGAT admit card 2021: Allahabad University has released the admit card for the UGAT exam. The candidates who will appear in the UGAT exam, can download the hall ticket on the official website- aupravesh2021.com.

According to Allahabad University, "The applicants can download their admit card by providing their application ID and date of birth. The admit card shall only be made available to those applicants whose registration (online) form is complete in all respect (on or before due date). the university shall not, in any case, provide the admit card through post or university centre."

UGAT exam will be of two hours duration. The candidate has to answer 150 multiple choice questions, the correct answers will fetch 2 marks.

UGAT admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- aupravesh2021.com Click on download 'admit card' link Enter registration number, roll number UGAT 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

UGAT will be held in both online and offline mode. The exam is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Maths, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Bio, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerece (B.Com.), Bachelor of Fine Arts(B.F.A.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (B.P.A).

For details on UGAT exam, please visit the website- aupravesh2021.com.

