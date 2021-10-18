CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets 2022 to release today, check term 1 time table

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to CBSE, the term 1 exam will commence from November 15

CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheets for classes 10, 12 on Monday, October 18. According to CBSE, the term 1 exam will commence from November 15, the complete date-wise schedule for the same will be released today on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration. CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of the end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, or projects. The board has provided the assessments, question banks, teacher training, and other curriculums to its affiliated schools.

Schools have been instructed to follow the curriculum shared by the CBSE and students will be marked accordingly. Schools will also be required to upload the marks scored by the students to the online CBSE portal.

Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to check further details.

