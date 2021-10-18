Monday, October 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets 2022 to release today, check term 1 time table

CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets 2022 to release today, check term 1 time table

According to CBSE, the term 1 exam will commence from November 15, the complete date-wise schedule for the same will be released today on the official website - cbse.gov.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2021 11:10 IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets 2022
Image Source : FILE

According to CBSE, the term 1 exam will commence from November 15 

CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheets for classes 10, 12 on Monday, October 18. According to CBSE, the term 1 exam will commence from November 15, the complete date-wise schedule for the same will be released today on the official website - cbse.gov.in

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration. CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation. 

CBSE Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of the end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, or projects. The board has provided the assessments, question banks, teacher training, and other curriculums to its affiliated schools.

Schools have been instructed to follow the curriculum shared by the CBSE and students will be marked accordingly. Schools will also be required to upload the marks scored by the students to the online CBSE portal.

Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to check further details.    

READ MORE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Re-evaluation schedule for compartment exam out, complete details here 

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2021: Delhi University 3rd cutoff list based admission begins today 

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News