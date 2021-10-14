Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE to release class 10, 12 board exam date sheet for 2021-2022 on October 18

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday issued a notice stating that the date sheet for board exams of classed 10th and 12th, will be released on October 18. Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration, the notice further said.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 Term 1 will begin from November 15. Complete date-wise schedule for the same is expected to be released by this week on the official website - cbse.gov.in. CBSE has already released the Class 12 question bank on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of the end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, or projects. The board has provided the assessments, question banks, teacher training, and other curriculums to its affiliated schools.

Schools have been instructed to follow the curriculum shared by the CBSE and students will be marked accordingly. Schools will also be required to upload the marks scored by the students to the online CBSE portal.

Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to check further details.

