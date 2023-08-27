JEECUP counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic round 2 seat allotment result to be declared today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Polytechnic round 2 seat allotment result today, August 27

JEECUP counselling 2023, JEECUP counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result: The Joint Entrance Exam Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is going to release the UP Polytechnic 2023 round 2 seat allotment result today, August 27. Candidates who applied for the counselling process will be able to download JEECUP counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Once the result is released, the candidates will be able to freeze or float their choices from August 28 to 30.The document verification round 2 will be done between August 28 and 30.

JEECUP counselling 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP counselling 2023 seat allotment result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the required details and click on the submit button JEECUP counselling 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download JEECUP counselling 2023 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

The process for choice filling closed on August 26 for round 2. The candidates who had fill their choices and are now waiting for the results have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once the result is released, the candidates will be able to check JEECUP round 2 seat allotment list at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.