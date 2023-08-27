GATE 2024 Notification PDF out; Apply online from August 30, check exam date, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 information brochure out on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 Notification PDF, GATE 2024 exam date, GATE 2024 Apply online: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has released the notification for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). Candidates seeking admission into various master's programs can submit their applications at gate2024.iisc.ac.in starting August 30. The last date for submitting the applications is September 29.The application window with the late fee will close on October 13.

According to the schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 and the GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, 2024.

While submitting the online applications, candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,800, and candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories will have to pay Rs. 900. As per the institute, the candidates appearing in two papers will have to pay twice the amount of a single paper.

GATE 2024: Exam Pattern

GATE 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). There will be a total of 30 test papers. GATE 2024 test papers will be in English and entirely of the objective type.This year, the exam will have a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The duration of the exam will be three hours. There will be a total of 65 questions, out of which 10 will be on General Aptitude and 55 from the relevant subject. The total marks will be 100 for each subject.

Types of Questions:

(a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

(b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Marking Scheme

The Questions carry either 1 mark or 2 marks. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for a wrong answer to an MCQ. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 will be deducted for a incorrect answer. Incorrect responses to NAT and MSQ questions are not penalized. There is no partial marking for any question.

GATE 2024: Who is eligible to appear in the test?

A candidate who is currently studying in the third year of their graduation or has completed any government-approved degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, or humanities is eligible to appear for GATE 2024. There is no age limit for appearing in the test.

GATE 2024: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through GATE 2024 Application Portal, which can be accessed from the GATE 2024 website. The online window will be activated on August 30.