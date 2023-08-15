GATE 2024: New test paper on Data Science, Artificial Intelligence introduced, total 30 papers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New test paper introduced in GATE 2024

GATE 2024: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) will feature a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will administer the GATE 2024 examination on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The total number of test papers has now been increased to 30 with the introduction of new paper.

This year, the IISc Bengaluru has withdrawn the foreign centers for GATE 2024 examination. The application process for GATE 2024 will commence on the official website-- gate2024.iisc.ac.in from August 24, onwards. The last date to fill the application form is September 29, 2023. Applicants will be able to edit their application form between November 7 and November 11, 2023.

GATE 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the GATE 2024 exam must have graduated in engineering, technology, science, architecture, or the humanities or have enrolled in their third or higher year of graduation.

GATE 2024 Application Fee

For GATE 2024, the application fee is Rs 900 for female students and Rs 1,400 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates during the extended phase. Foreign nationals and all other applicants must pay Rs 1,800 during the regular period and Rs 2,300 during the extended period.

GATE 2024 Exam Pattern

GATE 2024 question paper will be held online in a computer based test (CBT) format for a total of 100 marks. The general aptitude (GA) section in GATE exam is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper will cover the respective syllabus (85 marks).