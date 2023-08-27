NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result to be declared tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment tomorrow, August 27.

NEET PG counselling 2023, NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to announce the second round seat allotment result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023. According to the latest updates, the seat allotment list will be published tomorrow, August 28. All those who filled choices for MCC NEET counseling 2023 for admission to various courses including MD, MS, MDS programme in the state medical, and dental colleges will be able to check their results from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

After the declaration of the results, the students will have to submit their documents on the MCC portal on August 29.The candidates will have to report to the designated college with original documents from August 29 and September 25. Candidates can check the list of documents below.

ALSO READ| GATE 2024 Notification PDF out; Apply online from August 30, check exam date, how to apply

Allotment letter issued by MCC Admit card NEET PG 2023 result Marksheets of MBBS, BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional exams MBBS, BDS degree certificate and provisional certificate

ALSO READ| JNU PG 2023 admission second list out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check direct link

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment: How to download?