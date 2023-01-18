Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Admit Cards for January session anytime | Check here latest updates

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the candidates who will appear in the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Examination soon. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website once they get released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

JEE Mains 2023 Exam City List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is also expected to release the JEE Mains 2023 Exam City along with the Admit Cards. The list of the exam city will be uploaded on the official website.

JEE Mains 2023: How to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will be displayed. Download it and take a screenshot for the future.

JEE Mains 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE Mains exam in two sessions. This year, the first session will be conducted from January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. It is expected that the Admit Cards for the JEE Mains 2023 and the exam city slip will be released this week.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam not postponed

Candidates must note that the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam is not postponed. The Bombay High Court refused to postpone the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam.

ALSO READ | JEE Mains 2023: Admit Card and Exam City list today? Don't miss this latest update

ALSO READ | Should JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam be postponed? 88% say YES: India TV Poll