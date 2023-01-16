JEE Mains 2023: Admit Card and Exam City list today? Don't miss this BIG update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Admit Card and Exam City list today? Don't miss this latest update

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Admit Card and the Exam City list soon on the official website. The Admit Card and the Exam City list are likely to be uploaded for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. Check here for the latest updates and more.

JEE Mains 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE Mains exam in two sessions. This year, the first session will be conducted from January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. It is expected that the Admit Cards for the JEE Mains 2023 and the exam city slip will be released this week.

JEE Mains 2023: How to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will be displayed. Download it and take a screenshot for the future.

JEE Mains 2023 Exams

The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Mains Exam from January 24 to 31, 2023, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam was accepted from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023. "For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," Sadhana Parashar once said, Senior Director (Exams), NTA. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

