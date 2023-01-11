Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Mains 2023: NTA issues IMPORTANT notice for aspirants | Check HERE

JEE Mains 2023: Uproar of the JEE aspirants has been witnessed on the social media websites for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam dates. JEE aspirants are demanding to postpone the JEE Mains 2023 January Session exam dates. On the other hand, the Bombay High Court has refused to defer the JEE dates for the January session. Meanwhile, aspirants were also demanding relaxation in the eligibility criteria for the JEE exam. For this regard, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the JEE aspirants.

JEE Mains 2023: Important notice released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the aspirant. The latest notice released by the NTA reads, 'As per the Information Bulletin of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023, the candidates who qualify for admission to NITs /IIITs and CFTIs and for admissions based on JEE (Main) rank, should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards.'

Further, it reads, 'National Testing Agency is in receipt of numerous representations from the stakeholders regarding to change the criteria of 75% marks in the Class 12 examination. In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided that the eligibility conditions for Admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will be as given below.'

JEE Mains: New Criteria Added

'the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards. For SC / ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65% in the Class 12 examination' NTA is the notice added.

JEE Mains 2023 New Criteria: What it means?

NTA surely has released an important notice, but jee aspirants must note that the 75% marks rule for admission has not been removed. Instead of removing this criterion, NTA has introduced a new one. It says that in addition to those students who score more than or equal to 75% in the class 12th examination, the candidates who are among the top 20% in the board exams (irrespective of their scores) are also eligible for admission.

