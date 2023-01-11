Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam NOT postponed: NTA's viral notice, FAKE or REAL?

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam: A storm has developed over the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam dates on social media websites. A number of JEE aspirants are demanding to postpone the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam going to be conducted in January this year. However, on Tuesday (January 10, 2023) the Bombay High Court ordered not to postpone the exam dates of JEE Mains 2023 first session. Soon as the news broke, #JEEMains2023 #JEEMains #jeemains2023inapril #JEEMainsInApril2023 and other hashtags started trending on the micro-blogging site i,e. Twitter.

JEE Mains 2023: FAKE Notice

Meanwhile, a viral notice got the attention of the JEE aspirants. The viral notice states that the NTA has postponed the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam. JEE aspirants must note that NTA has not issued this notice. The notice going viral is FAKE. It states, 'The National Testing Agency has decided to postpone the first attempt of JEE(Main)-2023 until further notice. The decision has been taken due to the increased demand of aspirants and the dates of the attempt clashing with some state board examinations as well as pre-board examinations of schools.'

Image Source : TWITTERFake Notice going Viral on Social Media Platforms

Further, it reads, 'It may also be noted that the National Test Agency has decided to remove the 75% criteria for both the attempts to support the students who dropped a year. Confirmation regarding the dates of 2 Attempts (April) shall be declared later on the official websites of NTA.'

JEE aspirants must note that the Bombay High Court has refused to postpone the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 date and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released any notice for the postponement of the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam Dates.

