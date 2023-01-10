JEE Mains Exams 2023 Not Postponed! Bombay High Court refuses to defer NTA JEE Session 1 dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains Exams 2023: Bombay High Court denied to postpone NTA JEE Mains Session 1 Exam

JEE Mains Exams 2023: The NTA JEE Mains Exams will be conducted as per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency. Bombay High Court has refused to postpone the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam going to be held in January 2023. As per the Bombay High Court, the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2023 will be conducted according to the schedule from January 24 to 31, 2023. So, the candidates preparing for the JEE exam should note that the exam dates for session 1 have not been postponed. According to the reports, the Bombay High Court will held the next hearing on February 21, 2023.

Plea was filed to postpone the exam dates

Earlier a plea was filed before the Bombay High Court to defer the exam dates and to revise the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023. As per a news report of Bar and Bench, a petition was filed before the court to postpone the JEE Main 2023 First Session exam dates by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. Sahai demanded to postpone the first session of the JEE Main 2023 exam to April 2023. To the matter was heard by Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC SV Gangarpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne in the Bombay High Court.

As per news reports, the bench said that postponing the JEE Mains Session 1 exam will have a cascading effect. The Bombay High court said that for the sake of a few students demanding to postpone the exams, lakhs of students will suffer. So, the JEE Mains 2023 Exams for Session 1 have not been postponed. With this, the Bombay High Court has asked the petitioner to file rejoinder.

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the timetable for the major entrance exams for the Academic session 2023-24 including the JEE Mains Exam 2023. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam will be conducted on January 24 to 31, 2023.

Also Read | JEE Main 2023: Postponed? Check latest updates on exam schedule

Also Read | JEE Main 2023: Plea filed before Bombay High Court, exams to get postponed? Check latest updates