JEE Main 2023: Postponed? Check latest updates on exam schedule

JEE Main 2023: The first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January next year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the full exam schedule for the JEE Main 2023 on the official website. However, the JEE aspirants seem to be unhappy because of the first session of JEE Main 2023 as the exam date is colliding with the board exam dates. Aspirants on social media are requesting the administering body of JEE to postpone the first session of JEE Main 2023 exam dates to April 2023.

Plea before Bombay High Court to Postpone JEE Main 2023 First Session

However, no updates have been received from NTA. The National Testing Agency has not released any official notice mentioning the details to postpone the JEE Main 2023 first session exams. Prior to the examination, a plea has been filed before the Bombay High Court to defer the exam dates and to revise the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023. As per a news report of Bar and Bench, a petition was filed before the court to postpone the JEE Main 2023 First Session exam dates by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. Sahai has demanded to postpone the first session of the JEE Main 2023 exam to April 2023.

Relaxation in the eligibility for JEE Main 2023

Furthermore, the plea has also sought relaxation in the eligibility for the exam. As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Main, 75 percent in the higher secondary examination is needed. The plea has been challenged an official notification issued by the administering body of JEE i,e. National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 15, 2022.

As per the plea filed, the announcement for the JEE Main 2023 date was done on short notice and it is clashing with class 12 board exams 2023 (CBSE, ICSE and other state boards).

"Most of the State boards have scheduled their Pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won't appear for the exam," the PIL stated.

