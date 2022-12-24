Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Big update, NTA issues important notification for these students

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for Tamil Nadu aspirants on the official website. As per the notification released by the administering body of the JEE, aspirants from Tamil Nadu who have qualified the class 10 in 2021 can apply for JEE Main 2023.

Giving the explanation for this decision, the official notice of NTA reads, 'Few representations have been received from the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021. Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly, no marks were given in the mark sheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed.”

Furthermore, the official notice of the NTA reads, 'It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021.'

As per the notice, the same rule will be applied to the aspirants who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 with the passing year of 2021 from the board- Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.).

As per the NTA, for Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023). In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin and will also be notified separately through a Public Notice.

