Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Check exam date and last date to register | DETAILS

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently invited applications from young aspirants for JEE Main Session 1 exam. The NTA JEE Main Session 1 exams will be conducted in January 2023. As per the exam schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Exam must submit the application form before the deadline.

As per the schedule released by the NTA, the registration for the JEE Main 2023 Exam has been started on the official website. Candidates who want to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Exam can fill the application form on jeemain.nic.in. The last date to apply for JEE Main 2023 is January 12, 2023 up to 9 PM.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date

The engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2023 first session will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Thursday. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 to be conducted in these languages

"For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2023 notification

"In the first session of JEE (Main)- 2023, only session one will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next, session two will be visible and the candidates can opt for that. The application window for session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately,” she said.

Also Read | JEE-Advanced 2023: Exam to be held on June 4 | check latest updates

Also Read | JEE Main 2023: Session 1 exam to get postponed? check latest updates