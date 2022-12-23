Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE-Advanced 2023: Exam to be held on June 4 | check latest updates

JEE Advanced 2023: The IIT Guwahati has released the exam date for JEE Advanced 2023. As per the official notice of IIT Guwahati, the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology will be conducted on June 4, 2023, IIT Guwahati announced on Friday. The institute is responsible for conducting the crucial examination for 2023.

The examination comprises two papers of a three-hour duration each. According to IIT officials, it is compulsory for candidates to appear in both papers. "The JEE-Advanced 2023 will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The performance of a candidate in JEE(Advanced) 2023 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor, Integrated Master, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2023-24," a senior IIT Guwahati official said.

"The decisions of JAB 2023 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2023 and admissions to IITs in the academic year 2023-24," the official added. JEE-Main, which is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is also a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the exam schedule for JEE Mains 2023 exam. Students were waiting for so long for the JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet. As per the exam schedule, the JEE Mains 2023 exams will commence on January 24 and the end date is January 31, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for this examination can check and download the exam schedule from the official website of NTA JEE. As per the schedule released by the administering body of JEE, the exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

(with inputs from PTI)

