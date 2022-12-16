Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTA Examination Calendar 2023-24: JEE Main session 1 from Jan 24, check NEET and CUET exam dates

NTA Examination Calendar 2023-24: The NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2023-24 is now available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The administering body for the several entrance exams has now released the exam dates for JEE Main 2023 (for both sessions), NEET 2023, CUET 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023. Candidates can now check and download the full schedule for the upcoming academic session on the official website.

The National Testing Agency on December 15, 2023 (Thursday) issued an official notice mentioning the important exam dates for several national-level examinations. The official notice of NTA states, 'The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions with a mission to improve equity and quality in education by developing and administering research-based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments.'

Date sheet for JEE Main 2023, NEET 2023, CUET 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023:

Name of Examination Dates of Examinations Reserve Dates Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 1 January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 February 01, 02 and 03 Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 2 April 06, 08, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 April 13 and 15, 2023 ICAR AIEEA 2023 April 26, 27, 28, 29 and 2023 National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2023 May 07, 2023 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 May 21 to 31, 2023 June 01 to 07, 2023

If a candidate needs further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, then they are advised to visit the official website of nta.ac.in. Registration for JEE Main 2023 has been started on the official website. Candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2023 exam can now register for it.

