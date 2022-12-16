Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUET 2023 Exam Dates declared, check here latest updates for NEET UG, JEE Main

CUET 2023 Exam Dates: The NTA examination calendar for session 2023-2024 is out now. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 date sheet is also released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the full schedule for the NTA examination 2023-2024 on its official website. Candidates who want to appear for the NTA exams 2023 can check and download the full schedule on the official website of the National Testing agency. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held in May 2023.

CUET 2023 Exam Dates

According to the exam calendar, the CUET 2023 exams will be held from May 21 2023, to May 31, 2023. With Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023, the date sheet for JEE Main 2023 (sessions 1 and 2), NEET UG 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023 is also declared. As per the date sheet, the JEE Main session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. Exams for JEE Main session 2 will be held on April 06, 08, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The exams for ICAR AIEEA 2023 is scheduled to be held on April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA on Thursday said "For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)." The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"In the first session of JEE (Main)- 2023, only session one will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next, session two will be visible and the candidates can opt for that. The application window for session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately,” she said.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

