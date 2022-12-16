Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet: Declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in | know how to check and download from direct link

JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the exam schedule for JEE Mains 2023 exam. Students were waiting for so long for the JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet. You can check and download the exam schedule from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the exam schedule, the JEE Mains 2023 exams will commence on January 24 and the end date is January 31, 2023.

How to save and download the JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet:

Step 1. Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, Click on the link 'Inviting Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 (January 2023).' Step 3. The official notice will be displayed on the new window. Scroll down for the date sheet. Step 4. Save and download the date sheet. Take a printout for the future.

The official notice released by the National Testing Agency reads, 'The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.'

As per the NTA, for Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023). In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin and will also be notified separately through a Public Notice.

Also Read | JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet: NTA announced the exam dates!

Alos Read | JEE Main 2023 Notification: NTA released the schedule for registration, check direct link to apply