JEE Main 2023 Notification: NTA released the schedule for registration, check direct link to apply

JEE Main 2023 Notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon conduct the JEE Main 2023. Recently, the administering body of JEE released the schedule for the registration of JEE Main 2023. The registration process has been started on jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the last to apply for JEE Main 2023 is January 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date

The engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2023 first session will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Thursday. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 to be conducted in these languages

"For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2023 notification

"In the first session of JEE (Main)- 2023, only session one will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next, session two will be visible and the candidates can opt for that. The application window for session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately,” she said.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

(with inputs from PTI)

