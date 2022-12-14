Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Check effective tips and study plans to excel in exam; see exam dates and more

JEE Main 2023: Students are eagerly waiting for the National Testing Agency to release the full exam schedule. The registration for JEE Main has not started yet. The exam date is also awaited. However, students are deluged in the preparation for the Board Exams 2023 and competitive exams. The first session of JEE Main is expected to be conducted in January 2023.

Exams are nearby and this is the peak time for the students to prepare effectively. Here are some tips and study plans for students to excel in the JEE Main 2023.

Tips for JEE Main 2023 preparation:

Tip 1. Students who want to score good marks and get admission to their desired engineering college must have knowledge about the exam pattern, the types of questions asked and the syllabus. The foundation in classes 11 and 12 must be strong as it helps to understand the concepts deeply. Tip 2. Cover the whole syllabus and practice previous years' question papers. Practicing the previous years' question paper will give you an idea of the exam pattern and the pattern of questions asked in the test. Mock tests are also effective as they will help you to manage time while attempting the paper. Tip 3. After covering the whole syllabus try to solve a number of questions on each topic or concept. The previous years' question papers will give you an idea of the most important topics. So you must focus on the important topics the most. Tip 4. Don't ignore the topics and concepts that are weak points for you. Take the help of your mentors, tutors, or friends to understand those topics in a simpler way. Focusing on your weak points will help you a lot to score more on the exam.

Study Plan for JEE Main 2023:

An efficacious and productive study plan helps a lot to score the best on the test. Students who are preparing for JEE Main 2023 must have a study plan. After analyzing the exam pattern, the types of questions, the syllabus, important topics, and your strong and weak concepts students must make an effective study plan. Distribute your time to studying and miscellaneous activities. Add your favorite activities to the timetable. Paying attention to physical activities is also very important. Have a healthy diet and don't take the stress.

