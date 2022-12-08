JEE Main 2023: Registration not to begin this week, check big update for exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) JEE Main 2023

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency will not begin the registration for JEE Main 2023 this week. The Director-General of NTA confirms that no announcement for the exam dates will be done this week. Candidates were waiting for so long for NTA to release the date sheet for NTA JEE Main 2023. However, the Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the registration process for this exam will not begin this week.

As per a news report of Indian Express, no announcement for NTA JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration process will be done. It means students who want to appear for JEE Main 2023 have to wait for the announcement. NTA Chief Vineet Joshi said that the registration date and exam dates will not be released this week. But, it is expected that the administering body of JEE Main will issue the notification for JEE Main and Advance 2023 this month.

In an interview, Vineet Joshi said that they will release the registration date and exam dates soon. But they have not decided the announcement date yet. Vineet Joshi gave a hint that not this week but surely this month, the notification will be released. The notification for JEE Main 2023 will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the notification, it will be made clear about the sessions for JEE Main 2023 exams. In 2022, the JEE Main exam was held in two sessions.

The government will soon release a fixed schedule for entrance exams like JEE (Main), NEET and CUET. As per the news reports, a standardized calendar will help the aspirants to prepare better. The fixed calendar is also anticipated to get released soon. Before applying for JEE Main 2023, candidates must check the eligibility criteria and the age limit. Subjects for the examination are likely to be mentioned in the exam.

