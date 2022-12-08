NEET 2023: Exam expected in May | check how to register on neet.nta.nic.in and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NEET 2023 exam schedule expected soon

NEET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the full exam schedule for NEET 2023. The exam schedule will be available on the official website. Once, the exam dates get released, candidates will be able to check and download it from neet.nta.nic.in. The exam date, duration, eligibility and age limit will be mentioned in the schedule. As per news reports, the NTA can release the NEET 2023 exam schedule by this week. The NEET 2023 exam is expected to be conducted in May 2023.

For various undergraduate medical courses, every year a large number of candidates register for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam. The government can soon release a fixed schedule for the national-level entrance exams like JEE (Main), NEET and CUET. A committee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is currently looking into this matter and can soon make an announcement regarding this. The government is trying to make the admission process through the entrance test hassle-free.

How to register for NEET 2023:

Step 1. Visit the official website (neet.nta.nic.in) of NTA NEET to fill up the application form. Step 2. Register yourself first and generate the login credentials. (Students must note down their login credentials for the future) Step 3. After generating login credentials, log in to the website and fill up the application form. Step 4. Once done with this, upload the required documents. Step 5. Then pay the registration fees. Submit the application form. Step 6. Download the application form and take a printout.

As per the latest trend, there is no upper age limit for NEET. However, the minimum age of the candidates must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023. 10+2 students with PCB are eligible for the exam. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. Before applying for NEET 2023, candidates must read out the entire notification to check their eligibility and other important details.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet: Big Update! board likely to release exam schedule on this date

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 dates: NTA to issue date sheet anytime, check registration date, direct link and more