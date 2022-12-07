CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet: Big Update! board likely to release exam schedule on this date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet: The exam festive is about to come. Students have started preparing for the Board Exam 2023. As of now, the Central Board of Education Education has not released the date sheet. Students, their parents and teachers are waiting for the same. As per news reports, the CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 this week by December 09. The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available on the official website.

Students will be able to check and download the exam schedule for CBSE Board 2023 on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. For your convenience, we will also provide the direct link to access the date sheet once it gets released. The date sheet notification for classes 10 and 12 will include crucial information like exam dates, subjects, exam duration, instructions for students and more. This year, the board exam will be conducted in one term, unlike the corona time.

Know how to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet from the official website:

Step 1. Visit cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in to download the exam schedule. Step 2. Tap on the Main website. Step 3. You will be directed to the main website of the board. Step 4. On 'Latest @CBSE' section, click on the link 'CBSE Class 10 or 12 Date Sheet.' Step 5. Once, a pdf file gets displayed, download it.

Earlier the CBSE Board said that the board exam 2023 will commence on February 15, 2023. The board generally releases the date sheet for the exam 1.5 or 2 months prior. As per news reports, in 2023 over 34 lakh students will appear for the Board Exam. Around 18 lakh students have registered for the class 10 board exam and another 16 lakh for class 12. CBSE has uploaded the sample paper, model paper and previous year's question paper on the official website.

Soon, in January 2023, PM Modi will hold the Pariksha Pe Charcha session for the students who will appear for Board Exam 2023. He called the students 'exam warriors' and invited them to this session on examination.

